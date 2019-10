Two men, identified as Muhammad Ali Gondal and Muhammad Nawaz Gondal, were shot dead in Mandi Bahauddin on Tuesday.

The two were travelling in a car when unknown gunmen opened fire on them. The suspects managed to escape.

The police have collected all the evidence from the site and further investigation is underway.

According to the SHO, the men were shot over personal enmity.

The bodies have been shifted to DHQ Hospital for postmortem examination.

