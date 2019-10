Two labourers were electrocuted after an electricity wire fell on them while they were taking out sandbags from a truck in Okara.

The truck was parked on Faisalabad Road. They were shifting sandbags from the truck to a construction site.

The deceased have been identified as Hassan Murtaza and Khushi Masih.

Rescue 1122 has shifted their bodies to a nearby hospital.

