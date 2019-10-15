Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Two killed, three injured in three firing incidents in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 
Photo: AFP/file

A woman and a man were killed and three people, including a child, were injured in various incidents of firing across Balochistan.

One of the incidents took place in Quetta’s Zehra Town in Hazargunji. A 22-year-old man, Sardar Ahmed, was killed in the firing. His body was taken to a nearby hospital and later handed over to his family.

Another incident took place in the Washuk district of Quetta. A woman was killed and a child injured in it. The police were unable to get hold of the attackers and are on a lookout for them.

In the Kuchlak district, two men, Muhammad Rasool and Waliullah, were injured after unknown men opened fire on him. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

The police are investigating the cases.

 
TOPICS:
Balochistan Quetta
 
