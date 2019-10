Two people were killed on Sunday in an accident on the M2-Motorway in Pindi Bhattian.

The accident, a collision between a passenger bus and a car, took place near the Kot Sarwar Interchange.

Three people were injured in the collision, which left the car in two pieces.

The victims were identified as a woman and her son. All three injured people were taken to a hospital.

Traffic on that section of the motorway was halted.

Officials say the accident was caused by speeding.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.