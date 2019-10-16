Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Two killed in firing on Karachi Super Highway

42 mins ago
 
Two killed in firing on Karachi Super Highway

At least two people were killed and three others injured as a result of a shooting on the Super Highway in Karachi, police officials said Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ayub and Niaz Ali, according to Dr Seemi Jamali, in-charge of the Jinnah Hospital’s emergency ward.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Ali Raza said that a group of transporters was protesting near the Kathore bridge when the shooting took place.

However, it could not be immediately ascertained as to who opened the fire.

The situation in the vicinity got tensed after the incident. Officials also summoned additional contingents of police to maintain law and order.

The police said they were investigating the matter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
firing Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, firing, police, shooting, transporters, protest, Super Highway
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.