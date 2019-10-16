Two killed in firing on Karachi Super Highway

At least two people were killed and three others injured as a result of a shooting on the Super Highway in Karachi, police officials said Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ayub and Niaz Ali, according to Dr Seemi Jamali, in-charge of the Jinnah Hospital’s emergency ward.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Ali Raza said that a group of transporters was protesting near the Kathore bridge when the shooting took place.

However, it could not be immediately ascertained as to who opened the fire.

The situation in the vicinity got tensed after the incident. Officials also summoned additional contingents of police to maintain law and order.

The police said they were investigating the matter.

