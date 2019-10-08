Two killed as oil tanker turns turtle in Karachi

Two people were killed after an oil tanker overturned on Karachi's Manghopir Road Tuesday morning.
Rescue officials said the injured have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
The accident reportedly took place because of over speeding.
Two years ago, more than 200 people were killed when an oil tanker overturned and exploded in a devastating inferno in Ahmedpur Sharkiya.
The tanker contracted by Royal Dutch Shell’s local subsidiary crashed on a main highway in central Punjab province while carrying some 50,000 litres of fuel from Karachi to Lahore on June 25. It exploded minutes later, sending a fireball through crowds from a nearby village who had gathered to scavenge for the spilled fuel, despite warnings by the driver and police to stay away.