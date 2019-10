Two people were killed after a speeding bus overturned near Hiran Minar interchange in Sheikhupura Tuesday morning.

At least 34 people have been injured, of whom 24 have been shifted to a DHQ hospital.

The bus was travelling from Kohat to Lahore.

The passengers were rescued by Rescue 1122 and FWO personnel.

