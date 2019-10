At least two passengers were injured when two bogies of Peshawar-bound Rehman Baba Express derailed at the Taxila railway station on Friday.

The train was on its way to Peshawar from Karachi.

A railway engineering team reached the scene and removed the derailed coaches from the track to restore the rail service.

Passengers from the rest of the bodies were safely helped out of the train.

No deaths were reported.

