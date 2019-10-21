Two held for putting up Azadi March banners in Islamabad

Two men were arrested Monday for putting up banners for the upcoming Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March in Islamabad.

The suspects have been identified as Maulana Shafiqur Rehman and Maulana Mohammad Arshad.

They were arrested for violating Section 144 and challenging the writ of the state, the police said. A case has been registered against them at the Shams Colony police station.

The police said that many men were putting up the banners but when their team reached most men managed to flee.

The Azadi March, which has been organised by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, seeks to topple PM Imran Khan’s government. He announced that the protesters will enter Islamabad on October 31. PML-N is supporting the JUI-F’s march too.

