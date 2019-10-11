Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two held for murdering woman in Gujar Khan

27 mins ago
 
Two held for murdering woman in Gujar Khan

Police apprehended on Friday two men in connection with the murder of a woman in Gujar Khan’s Jamathi village two weeks ago.

The arrestees are the husband and brother-in-law of the deceased woman, Fauzia.

Fauzia’s husband would torture her on a daily basis, her parents alleged. Sickened by the abuse, she had come to stay with them.

However, Fauzia’s parents said, her husband Mohammad Rafiq reconciled with her and took her along two weeks ago.

They said Rafiq, his mother and brother then strangled their daughter and set fire to her body.

Fauzia’s brother said the post-mortem report confirmed she was first strangled and then her body was burnt.

A case had already been registered against the suspects. Police have collected evidence and sent them to jail.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
gujar khan Murder Police
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.