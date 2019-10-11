Two held for murdering woman in Gujar Khan

Police apprehended on Friday two men in connection with the murder of a woman in Gujar Khan’s Jamathi village two weeks ago.

The arrestees are the husband and brother-in-law of the deceased woman, Fauzia.

Fauzia’s husband would torture her on a daily basis, her parents alleged. Sickened by the abuse, she had come to stay with them.

However, Fauzia’s parents said, her husband Mohammad Rafiq reconciled with her and took her along two weeks ago.

They said Rafiq, his mother and brother then strangled their daughter and set fire to her body.

Fauzia’s brother said the post-mortem report confirmed she was first strangled and then her body was burnt.

A case had already been registered against the suspects. Police have collected evidence and sent them to jail.