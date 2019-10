A group of twelve armed men robbed a factory and its labourers in Khanewal on Tuesday.

The factory was located in the small industries area.

They snatched the mobile phones and cash of all the labourers.

At least Rs55 million worth of lead was loaded by the robbers on to a truck, before fleeing with it.

It took the group two hours to complete its operation.

