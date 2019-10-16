Turkish President Erdogan postpones Pakistan visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has postponed his visit to Pakistan schedule for later this month, Russian news agency Sputnik reported Wednesday.

The postponement of the visit comes amid an ongoing offensive launched by Turkey against Kurdish militant groups in northern Syria.

The visit was postponed after a phone call between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Turkish president, the Russian news agency reported, citing unnamed sources.

The high-level dialogue between the two sides will now be held at a later date.

Diplomatic sources had earlier informed SAMAA TV that President Erdogan was scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on a two-day visit on October 23.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited him to visit the country.