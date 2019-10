Three people were killed after a truck ran over them in Sheikhupura’s Mureed tehsil Monday morning.

The accident occurred on the Grand Truck Road while the three people were waiting for a bus to travel to a nearby fruit market, according to the police.

Another person was injured and is seeking treatment currently.

The motorway police have impounded the vehicle, while the driver is on the run.

