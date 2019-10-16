Transgender person arrested for kidnapping three-year-old child in Shakargarh

A transgender person has been arrested for kidnapping a three-year-old child in Shakargarh’s Zafarwala.

The child was rescued in Faisalabad two days after being kidnapped.

The police said that the suspect had been living at the child’s house as a paying guest for a few months. They were able to trace the suspect’s location through mobile tracking.

The suspect has confessed to the crime, the police claim.

“I just wanted a child of my own,” said the transgender person. “My brothers don’t let me meet their children because of the way I am.”

