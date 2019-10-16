Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Transgender person arrested for kidnapping three-year-old child in Shakargarh

6 mins ago
 
A transgender person has been arrested for kidnapping a three-year-old child in Shakargarh’s Zafarwala. 

The child was rescued in Faisalabad two days after being kidnapped.

The police said that the suspect had been living at the child’s house as a paying guest for a few months. They were able to trace the suspect’s location through mobile tracking.

The suspect has confessed to the crime, the police claim.

“I just wanted a child of my own,” said the transgender person. “My brothers don’t let me meet their children because of the way I am.”

TOPICS:
kidnapping shakargarh
 
