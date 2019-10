Fog and dry weather have once again engulfed Punjab, reducing the visibility to zero in some parts.

Many regions of Punjab, Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, Basti Malook, Bahawalpur, were engulfed by fog Monday morning. Due to its intensity, visibility is low and traffic has been affected.

The Motorway Police have advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and call the motorway helpline, 130, before setting out on their travels. They have also instructed motorists to use fog lights when travelling.

