Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Traders protest government’s tax reforms in Islamabad

23 mins ago
 
Traders protest government’s tax reforms in Islamabad

Hundreds of traders staged a demonstration in Islamabad on Wednesday to protest tax reforms introduced by the government.

The All Pakistan Traders Association organised a march from Rawalpindi to Islamabad. A large number of businessmen and traders participated in the demonstration.

The protesting traders attempted to move towards the Federal Board of Revenue’s office.

The police stopped the protesters at the Serena Chowk. A few enraged protesters attempted to cause damage to the public property and vehicles parked nearby.

This prompted the law enforcers to baton-charge the protesters. They rounded up several protesting traders.

Meanwhile, the FBR decided to hold talks with the protesters. Officials said they were willing to listen to the justified demands of the traders.

However, the talks failed to yield any results as the FBR officials declined to revoke the order requiring traders to present a copy of their CNICs for the sale and purchase of goods.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
government Islamabad traders
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Karachi man donned wife’s burqa to rob stores
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.