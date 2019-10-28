Monday, October 28, 2019  | 28 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Trader killed during robbery in Rawalpindi

56 mins ago
Trader killed during robbery in Rawalpindi

Photo: Online

 

A trader was shot and killed during a robbery in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Madi on Monday. The man’s secretary was injured.

According to the police, 24-year-old Syed Hamza was first robbed of millions of rupees at gunpoint and later shot by the robbers.

An FIR has been registered and all evidence related to the murder has been collected, according to the police. We are constantly patrolling the streets and have obtained CCTV footage of the incident, added the officer.

Other traders now say they are afraid and will not be able to run their businesses like this. “Police stations should increase their force and strict patrolling should be done,” businessman Tariq Jadoon said. “If robberies like these start happening every day, the system will fail,” he added.

The president of Rawalpindi’s traders’ body, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, said that the law and order situation in the city is non-existent. “Almost Rs5 million was stolen and the life that was lost is priceless,” he said.

The business community strongly condemned the incident and has demanded justice be served.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Murder Rawalpindi
 
