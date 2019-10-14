Today’s outlook: Prince William, Kate Middleton to arrive in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

Prince William and Kate Middleton will land at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase today. The officials have said that the royal couple will be given a guard of honour upon their arrival. The duke and duchess of Cambridge will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during their four-day visit. Prior to their visit, SAMAA Digital did an interview with ace designer Rizwan Beyg, who had designed the Achkan that Princess Diana wore to a Shaukat Khanum hospital fundraiser during her visit to Pakistan.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend a lunch party at a banquet on Larkana’s Wagon Road. Earlier, the Election Commission had issued show-cause notices to Bilawal and other party members for violating the commission’s code of conduct in its Larkana rally.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique are expected to appear before a Lahore’s accountability court in the Paragon Housing case reference.

PM Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting today. Several issues of national importance will be discussed. The cabinet will deliberate on its 15-point agenda, including the promulgation of six presidential ordinances.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah will be produced before an accountability court by NAB today. NAB is expected to ask for an extension in his physical remand. He is being investigated in an assets case.

