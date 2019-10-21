Today’s outlook: PM Khan to visit Karachi

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi for a one-day visit. He is expected to review the progress of different development projects and hold meetings with his political aides.PTI leaders have, however, said that PM Khan will not meet Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah during his trip. He will be briefed about the growing number of dengue and dog bite cases in the city. He is expected to arrive at 12pm. The PM will meet Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and delegations of MQM and GDA. He will even attend a ceremony related to a power project.

Canada votes in a general election on Monday. The two top contenders are Liberal leader and incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. Canada's election takes place in 338 ridings or seats across the country, and preliminary results should be announced around 8pm on election night. One hundred and seventy seats are needed to be able to form a majority government.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah will be presented in an accountability court in Sukkur. Shah was arrested on September 18 on the charges of owning more assets than known sources of income and constructing commercial buildings on amenity plots.

Rahbar Committee will hold at a meeting at 8pm in Islamabad. They are expected to discuss if they want to hold talks with the government or not.

ICYMI: At least six people, one soldier and five civilians, were martyred after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri along the Line of Control on Sunday, according to the ISPR. In a statement, the military’s media wing said the nine Indian soldiers were killed and two Indian bunkers were destroyed in retaliatory firing

