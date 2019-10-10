Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM Khan reaches Pakistan, Shehbaz to meet Nawaz

2 hours ago
 
Today’s outlook: PM Khan reaches Pakistan, Shehbaz to meet Nawaz
Photo: Imran Khan (official)/Facebook

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Islamabad today after a successful three-day official visit to China. The premier thanked President Xi and the Chinese government during the visit for their “support on the Kashmir issue,” and for China’s financial support to Pakistan.
  • Pakistan’s foreign office will hold a weekly press briefing today. It will be related to PM Imran Khan’s China trip.
  • PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will preside over a meeting of the party’s core committee at Bilawal House in Karachi.
  • Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif is likely to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail today.
  • ICYMI: The ‘Azadi March’, organised by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, will enter Islamabad on October 31, party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Wednesday. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: The Karachi police have apprehended a suspected target killer affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, who has confessed to killing more than a hundred people. To read more click here.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.