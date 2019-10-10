Today’s outlook: PM Khan reaches Pakistan, Shehbaz to meet Nawaz

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).
Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Islamabad today after a successful three-day official visit to China. The premier thanked President Xi and the Chinese government during the visit for their “support on the Kashmir issue,” and for China’s financial support to Pakistan.
Pakistan’s foreign office will hold a weekly press briefing today. It will be related to PM Imran Khan’s China trip.
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will preside over a meeting of the party’s core committee at Bilawal House in Karachi.
Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif is likely to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail today.
ICYMI: The ‘Azadi March’, organised by Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, will enter Islamabad on October 31, party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Wednesday. To read more click here.
ICYMI: The Karachi police have apprehended a suspected target killer affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, who has confessed to killing more than a hundred people. To read more click here.