Today’s outlook: PM Khan calls meeting of all chief ministers

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

PM Imran Khan has called the chief ministers of all four provinces for a meeting today to devise a strategy to control inflation, which surged by 11.4% in September.

The British royal couple, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, will leave for Kensington Palace today. The royals were on a five-day official visit to Pakistan.

The Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to meet Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. They will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Thursday the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ under which the country’s youth would be provided loans to start their own businesses. To read more click here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Thursday the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ under which the country’s youth would be provided loans to start their own businesses. To read more ICYMI: Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Moazzam Abbasi won the by-election in the Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11 Larkana-II by bagging 31,557 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results suggested Thursday. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.