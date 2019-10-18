Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Today’s outlook: PM Khan calls meeting of all chief ministers

2 hours ago
 
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • PM Imran Khan has called the chief ministers of all four provinces for a meeting today to devise a strategy to control inflation, which surged by 11.4% in September.
  • The British royal couple, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, will leave for Kensington Palace today. The royals were on a five-day official visit to Pakistan.
  • The Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to meet Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. They will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.
  • ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Thursday the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ under which the country’s youth would be provided loans to start their own businesses. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Moazzam Abbasi won the by-election in the Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11 Larkana-II by bagging 31,557 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results suggested Thursday. To read more click here.

