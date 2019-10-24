Today’s outlook: Pakistan, India to sign Kartarpur agreement 

Here are some of the stories that we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

Pakistan and India will sign the Kartarpur Corridor agreement today. On November 28, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation of the Kartarpur Corridor. The 4km-long corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor will provide Indian Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to the shrine.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif will be taken to Lahore’s Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute for a PET scan. He is currently under treatment at Services Hospital but the hospital doesn’t have the facility to conduct PET scans.

The Islamabad High Court will resume hearing a high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf. He was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.

An accountability court will take up the Ashiana Housing scam case today. PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif will appear in court.

The Grand Health Alliance is staging a protest against the new Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Ordinance. The government plans to privatise medical centres across Punjab under the new law.

The senior leadership of the JUI-F will hold a meeting today. They are expected to discuss their upcoming meeting with government representatives.

