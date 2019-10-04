Friday, October 4, 2019  | 4 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Nation to observe Kashmir Day, PM visits Skardu

1 hour ago
 
Today’s outlook: Nation to observe Kashmir Day, PM visits Skardu
Photo: AFP

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • MNA Faryal Talpur will be appearing before an Islamabad accountability court in the mega-money laundering case.
  • National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will inaugurate the ‘Common Man’s Gallery’ in the National Assembly hall and counter at the Parliament House reception. According to Qaiser, his initiative will give access to the general public to witness the proceedings of the National Assembly sessions.
  • ‘Kashmir Day’ will be observed today and on October 11 throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan gave formal approval for this today.
  • PM Khan will travel to Skardu for a day-long visit.  He is expected to address two public gatherings and will even inaugurate a 250-bed hospital there.
  • ICYMI: A 12-member delegation of the Afghan Taliban, which is currently visiting Pakistan, called on PM Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Thursday. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, announced on Thursday that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan kashmir day national assembly
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PM Khan, Imran Khan, Skardu, Kashmir Day, National Assembly, Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Asad Qaiser,, Taliban, Maulana Fazlur Rehman,
 
MOST READ
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.