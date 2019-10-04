Today’s outlook: Nation to observe Kashmir Day, PM visits Skardu

Photo: AFP

MNA Faryal Talpur will be appearing before an Islamabad accountability court in the mega-money laundering case.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will inaugurate the ‘Common Man’s Gallery’ in the National Assembly hall and counter at the Parliament House reception. According to Qaiser, his initiative will give access to the general public to witness the proceedings of the National Assembly sessions.

‘Kashmir Day’ will be observed today and on October 11 throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan gave formal approval for this today.

PM Khan will travel to Skardu for a day-long visit. He is expected to address two public gatherings and will even inaugurate a 250-bed hospital there.

A 12-member delegation of the Afghan Taliban, which is currently visiting Pakistan, called on PM Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Islamabad on Thursday.

