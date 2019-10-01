Today’s outlook: NA comes into session, Bilawal to meet Shehbaz

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

The National Assembly will meet today at 4pm with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US trip in focus. President Arif Alvi has summoned the session. The lawmakers are expected to discuss the situation in the Indian-administered Kashmir and Pakistan’s foreign policy in wake of PM Khan’s address at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to meet Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif today. They are expected to meet at 2pm at Shehbaz’s house in Lahore.

The Sindh government is banning non-biodegradable plastic bags across the province starting today. In a notification dated September 27, the Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department said it is banning the manufacture, sale, purchase, and use of non-biodegradable plastic bags of all sizes.

The federal cabinet is expected to meet today and discuss the situation in Kashmir. On Monday, the premier had hinted at yet another reshuffle in his cabinet, based on the below-par performance of some of the members.

The Election commission will take up the case regarding the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government had asked for more time to submit the notification. The electoral body has summoned the local government secretary.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.