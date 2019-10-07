Today’s outlook: Liaquat Qaimkhani, Nawaz Sharif head to court

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

The Islamabad High Court will be hearing former PM Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his conviction in the Al Azizia case. He is currently completing his sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a three-day visit to China today. He is expected to meet Chinese leaders and discuss important affairs such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Kashmir dispute.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, will visit the Adiala jail to meet their father and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Liaquat Qaimkhani will appear before an accountability court today in a case pertaining to fake accounts. Qaimkhani was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau for his alleged involvement in the allotment of the Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land to Bahria Icon Tower and embezzlement of billions of rupees in KMC’s park funds during his tenure from 1986 to 2011.

The Islamabad’s traders will march towards Parliament House today after negotiations failed with the Federal Board of Revenue over the fixed tax scheme.

ICYMI: Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf said on Sunday that India will be taught a befitting lesson in case of any misadventure by its forces. We will fight till the last drop of our blood, Musharraf told his supporters in a speech from Dubai via an audio link. To read more click here.

ICYMI: National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has assured the business community that his officials will not interfere in the affairs of the Federal Board of Revenue. NAB officials will not call any businessman or trader, he said on Sunday while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. To read more click here.

