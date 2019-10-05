Today’s outlook: Lahore to host Pakistan, Sri Lanka T20I

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique will appear before an accountability court in the Paragon Housing Society case today.

An anti-terrorism court will be hearing a case against former federal petroleum minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain over allegations of sheltering criminals at Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain for Karachi from today onwards.

After the conclusion of the ODI series in Karachi, which Pakistan won 2-0, it’s Lahore’s turn to host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series, which begins from today.

ICYMI: India admitted that the Mi-17 chopper crash in Kashmir on February 27, that left six personnel killed, was a mistake on their part, India Today reported. To read more click here.

An Islamabad accountability court extended former president Asif Ali Zardari and MNA Faryal Talpur's judicial remand till October 22 in the mega-money laundering case on Friday.

