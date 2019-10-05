Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Lahore to host Pakistan, Sri Lanka T20I

6 hours ago
 
Today's outlook: Lahore to host Pakistan, Sri Lanka T20I

 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

  • PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique will appear before an accountability court in the Paragon Housing Society case today.
  • An anti-terrorism court will be hearing a case against former federal petroleum minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain over allegations of sheltering criminals at Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain for Karachi from today onwards.
  • After the conclusion of the ODI series in Karachi, which Pakistan won 2-0, it’s Lahore’s turn to host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series, which begins from today.
  • ICYMI: India admitted that the Mi-17 chopper crash in Kashmir on February 27, that left six personnel killed, was a mistake on their part, India Today reported. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: An Islamabad accountability court extended former president Asif Ali Zardari and MNA Faryal Talpur’s judicial remand till October 22 in the mega-money laundering case on Friday. To read more click here.

