Today’s outlook: Court to hear Maryam and Nawaz’s bail petitions

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

The Islamabad High Court is expected to announce its verdict on the bail petition of former PM Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia case. He was sentenced to jail for seven years on corruption charges.

Punjab chief minister will appear in the Islamabad High Court today. He will submit the new medical report of Nawaz in the court.

The Lahore High Court will hear Maryam Nawaz’s bail petition today. She is currently being investigated in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. NAB had challenged her bail plea. The bureau will present its arguments in court today.

PM Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet during which they will discuss a 13-point agenda.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique was released on parole for 48 hours after his mother-in-law passed away. His parole ends today.

JUI-F’s marchers reached Multan Tuesday morning. They are expected to reach Islamabad on October 31.

ICYMI: The Punjab government filed on Monday an appeal in the Lahore High Court against the verdict in the Sahiwal shooting case. An anti-terrorism court had acquitted last week all the suspects in the Sahiwal shooting case. The court had said that the suspects were given the benefit of the doubt. Click here to read the entire story.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.