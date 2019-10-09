Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Bilawal, Shehbaz to chalk out Azadi March plan

2 hours ago
 
Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will preside over a meeting of the party’s core committee at Bilawal House in Karachi. During the meeting, matters pertaining to Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March will be discussed.
  • The Islamabad High Court will be hearing today a petition seeking the disqualification of the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case. Court has already issued notices to Fawad Chaudhry and the Election Commission.
  • The third T-20 of three-match series between Pakistan and Sri-Lanka will be played in Lahore today. The match will start at 06:30 pm.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to meet Chinese leadership today during his ongoing three-day visit to China.
  • PML-N senior leadership meeting will be held today. Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting. Matters pertaining to Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March will be discussed.
  • The petition filed against the sit-in of Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be heard today in the Islamabad High Court.
  • PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will be produced before a Lahore accountability court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
  • The Anti-Narcotics Force special court will hear will a case pertaining to the trafficking of drugs against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah today. Sanaullah was arrested July 1 from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway.
  • ICYMI: Asim Umar, the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), has been killed in a joint Afghan-US raid in Helmand, the Afghan intelligence agency said Tuesday. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan wants to expand its bilateral economic cooperation with China. To read more click here.

TOPICS:
bilawal bhutto zardari Shehbaz Sharif
 
