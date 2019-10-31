Today’s outlook: Azadi March heads to Islamabad, Maryam to court

Here are some developing stories we are expected to follow today (Thursday).

JUI-F marchers left Lahore Wednesday night. They are expected to reach Islamabad today.

The Lahore High Court is scheduled to hear a plea seeking bail for Maryam Nawaz. She is currently being investigated in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Schools in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will remain closed today because of the Azadi March. Intermediate exams, however, will be held as per schedule.

A press conference on the Azadi March will be held at 11am by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the president of the National Bank in Islamabad.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that JUI-F’s Azadi March “is a march aimed at destabilizing Pakistan” and directed party and government spokespersons to counter it with the PTI’s narrative. Click here to read the entire story.