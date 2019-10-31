Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Azadi March heads to Islamabad, Maryam to court

1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Azadi March heads to Islamabad, Maryam to court

Here are some developing stories we are expected to follow today (Thursday).

  • JUI-F marchers left Lahore Wednesday night. They are expected to reach Islamabad today.
  • The Lahore High Court is scheduled to hear a plea seeking bail for Maryam Nawaz. She is currently being investigated in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
  • Schools in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will remain closed today because of the Azadi March. Intermediate exams, however, will be held as per schedule.
  • A press conference on the Azadi March will be held at 11am by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the president of the National Bank in Islamabad.
  • ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that JUI-F’s Azadi March “is a march aimed at destabilizing Pakistan” and directed party and government spokespersons to counter it with the PTI’s narrative. Click here to read the entire story.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.