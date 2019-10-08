Time to invest in Pakistan is now, premier tells China

We want Chinese investors to come to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his first televised address on Tuesday after reaching Beijing a few hours earlier.

He said the facilitation he wants from China is in the textile, cotton, IT, tourism and hospitality sectors.

“Pakistan is one of the most untapped tourism spots in the world,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s northern areas are twice the size of Switzerland. “It has depth and diversity.”

He said the country is one of the most sought after locations for religious tourism.

Speaking about housing, he said the country has just started one of its most ambitious housing projects. “We need at least 10 million houses. We would invite Chinese investment there,” he said.

Oil investment is something Pakistan is also interested in getting help in from China.

He said the security situation in Pakistan has improved, thanks to its intelligence agencies. “It is no longer an issue,” PM Khan said, adding that the visa regime, too, has been liberalised.

Chinese nationals can get visas on arrival, he said, adding that this wasn’t the case before.

Pakistan is at a stage now which China was in 70 years ago, he said.

He spoke about the importance of Pakistan’s strategic location to promote trade. “I especially came here today to talk to Chinese investors. This is the time to come to Pakistan,” he told investors, assuring them of complete cooperation from the prime minister’s office. “This is an exciting team in Pakistan,” the premier said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached China on an official visit early Tuesday.

According to a Foreign Office press statement, the premier was received by China Culture Minister Luo Shugang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi. He was presented with the Tri Services Static Guard.

Hours before the premier’s arrival, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, too, reached Beijing, ISPR Director-General Asif Ghafoor had confirmed.

PM Khan is expected to meet Chinese leaders and discuss important affairs such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Kashmir dispute.

He is visiting on invitation of Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China HE Li Keqiang.

