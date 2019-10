Three policemen have been taken in custody on charges of raping a 27-year-old woman in Vehari.

The DPO said that the action was taken on the complaint of the woman.

Her medical has been completed and the report has been sent to a forensic laboratory in Lahore. The lab report will confirm if the woman was raped or not, the police said.

A team has been formed for the arrest of two prime suspects, Yaqoob and Asim.

