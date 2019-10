A woman and two men were shot dead after unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Sialkot’s Daska Thursday afternoon.

The gunmen had targeted the woman on the Daska-Sambrial Road. Two passersby, a man and his son, were also killed in the shooting.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for a postmortem examination.

Following this, the victims’ families staged a protest and demanded that the police arrest the suspects.

