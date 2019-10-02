Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Three people pushing car on Superhighway killed near Karachi

2 hours ago
 
Three people pushing a car on the Superhighway near Kathore, an area in Karachi’s Gadap Town, were killed after another car crashed into them. 

Two other people were injured in the accident that occurred Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Sagir, 10-year-old Abron and 25-year-old Farooq. Their car stopped working and they were pushing it on the Superhighway when a speeding car hit them.

The driver of the car fled after the accident.

The victims were taken to a nearby private hospital.

