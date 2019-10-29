Three people injured in Indian firing along LoC

A woman and two men were injured in the unprovoked firing by the Indian Border Security late Monday night, according to the Pakistan Army’s media wing.

The firing occurred in Bagsar sector along the Line of Control.

The injured have been identified as residents of Mendika village in Bhimber district’s Teh Samani.

On Sunday, at least six people, including one soldier, were killed after Indian border forces opened fire at the civilian population in Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri along the LoC. Two soldiers and three civilians were also injured.

The military’s media wing said Pakistan had a befitting response to the attack. Nine Indian soldiers were killed and two Indian bunkers were destroyed in retaliatory fire, the ISPR said.

