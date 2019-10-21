Three new polio cases reported as tally reaches 76

Two new polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Balochistan, taking the nation’s tally to 76.

The cases were detected in the districts of Lakki Marwat and Harnai, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre. One of the patients has died, it added.

The first case is of an 11-month-old from Shahrag Tehsil in Harnai. The child developed a fever on September 25, for which he was taken to a medical store nearby and given an injection. His condition did not improve and he was taken to another informal healthcare provider, where he was given medication. On September 27, the child developed weakness in both legs leg and was taken to Saeed Hospital Kuchlak in Quetta.

The child was admitted and given antibiotics. As his condition worsened, he was taken to Tariq Clinic Kuchlak, Quetta, on October 2, from where he was reported as an acute flaccid paralysis case— the gold standard for polio detection.

The child had received only one dose of routine immunisation. It was reported that the family had moved to Harnai from Ziarat 20 days ago. The family lives in a mud house with an open defecation system.

The second victim is a seven-month-old infant from Serai Naurang Tehsil in Lakki Marwat. She developed high-grade fever on October 3, for which her father, a medical technician, gave her intramuscular injections.

On October 4, the child developed weakness in both legs. On October 5, her parents brought her to Dr Asmatullah Khan for treatment, who labelled the child as an AFP case. She died before a stool sample could be collected. The child had not been vaccinated against polio. It is also suspected that her 32-month-old brother might be infected and is being investigated.

The third polio case was also detected in the same area. The victim is a 21-month-old infant who developed fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and diarrhoea on October 4. The child was treated at home for two days.

On October 6, he developed weakness in both legs, for which the parents consulted Dr Matiullah on October 8, who notified the case as AFP. The first stool sample was collected at Lakki Marwat and the child was referred to Peshawar for treatment.

The child had a history of travel to South Waziristan and had received only one dose of routine vaccination during his stay at Afghanistan.

