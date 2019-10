Two people died and two were injured after a speeding vehicle overturned in Khuzdar district’s Wahir.

They were all shifted to a hospital.

Separately, one person was killed and another injured in a collision between a truck and car near Lasbela’s Gadani Morr.

In a third incident, a woman was injured as a car turned turtle in Mastung’s Dasht tehsil.

She was on her way to Quetta from Sibbi.

