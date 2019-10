Three people were killed after a speeding van collided with a truck in Uthal in District Lasbela.

Twenty four people were injured in the accident, which occurred near the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water, and Marine Sciences.

The injured are being treated at a district hospital in Uthal.

Rescue personnel said that the accident occurred because the van driver wasn’t able to control his vehicle and then collided with a truck coming from the opposite track.

