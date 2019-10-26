Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Three injured in attack on police mobile in DI Khan

9 mins ago
Three policemen were injured on Saturday morning in an attack on a police mobile in Dera Ismail Khan. 

The vehicle, which belonged to the Kalachi police, was targetted on Hathala Road. An IED had been planted on the side of the road and exploded when the vehicle passed by.

ASI Fazalur Rehman and other police personnel were in the van at the time of the explosion. One of the injured has been identified as Tariq, of the Elite Force. The three policemen injured in the attack have been shifted to the hospital.

The van was also damaged in the attack.

Police have sealed the area and begun a search operation.

