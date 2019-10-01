Three ‘illegal’ petrol pumps demolished in Quetta

Three petrol pumps were demolished in Quetta Monday in a recent crackdown against the sale of Iranian petrol in the city.

The drive was carried out by the Customs and police.

The pumps were located in Quetta’s Nawa Killi and Airport Road.

The owners and employees working for the pumps even staged a small protest during the drive.

Customs Collector Iftikhar Ahmed said that they have a zero-tolerance policy towards smuggled Iranian diesel and those petrol pumps which have been selling it.

He said that they will continue the operation against non-listed illegal petrol pumps with the help of the district police.