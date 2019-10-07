Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Three detained after teen tortured over parking issue in Karachi

17 mins ago
 
Shahzain Bugti's security guards have been accused of torture



Three people have been detained after a 19-year-old was tortured over a parking issue in Karachi's Defence. 

On Sunday night, a woman filed a complaint with the police claiming that her teenage son was beaten up by the security guards of former MNA Shahzain Bugti. She said that her son, identified as Najam, had gone to Saba Commercial to eat dinner with friends. When he returned home, there were torture marks all over his body.

Najam said that the security guards beat him up after he declined to move his parked vehicle from outside an eatery. He claimed that the guards even fired aerial shots to threaten him.

"So many people saw what was happening but no one has said anything because they are all scared," said Najam's mother while speaking to the media.

A case has been registered at the Darakhshan police station.

SP Suhai Aziz said that the police will take all efforts to investigate the case. Najam's mother claimed that there were policemen present when her son was being tortured. We will take action against those policemen for showing negligence, she remarked.

The teen was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was examined. A medical report confirmed the torture and it has been submitted to the police. The report said that one of Najam's figures has been fractured.

Following this, two guards and a driver were detained in Saba Commercial.

Bugti's spokesperson, however, claimed that the teenager misbehaved with the guards. He said that they will initiate legal proceedings against him.

