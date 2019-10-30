Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three children killed in DI Khan toy bomb blast

2 hours ago
Three children killed in DI Khan toy bomb blast

Three children were killed in a toy bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident took place in Daraban Khord area, the police said. A man named Safdar Iqbal found the toy bomb while working in the fields and brought it home.

Inayatullah, in-charge of the DI Khan bomb disposal squad, explained that the explosive device is commonly known as a “magical grenade”.

He said it does not have a lever and usually comes with a safety grip and a ring above it.

Iqbal tied the toy bomb to his motorbike’s handle, according to the police. He showed it to his children upon reaching home.

One of his three children pulled it after which the safety ring and grip remained stuck to the motorbike’s handle and the grenade exploded in his son’s hands, the law enforcers said.

Two of Iqbal’s sons, aged 10 and 7 years, died on the spot. His daughter succumbed to her wounds at the hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Blast DI Khan toy bomb
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.