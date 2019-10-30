Three children killed in DI Khan toy bomb blast

Three children were killed in a toy bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident took place in Daraban Khord area, the police said. A man named Safdar Iqbal found the toy bomb while working in the fields and brought it home.

Inayatullah, in-charge of the DI Khan bomb disposal squad, explained that the explosive device is commonly known as a “magical grenade”.

He said it does not have a lever and usually comes with a safety grip and a ring above it.

Iqbal tied the toy bomb to his motorbike’s handle, according to the police. He showed it to his children upon reaching home.

One of his three children pulled it after which the safety ring and grip remained stuck to the motorbike’s handle and the grenade exploded in his son’s hands, the law enforcers said.

Two of Iqbal’s sons, aged 10 and 7 years, died on the spot. His daughter succumbed to her wounds at the hospital.