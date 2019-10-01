Three cases of dog bite reported in Shikarpur

Photo: AFP

Three more cases of dog bite have been reported in Shikarpur district’s Garhi Yasin over the week.

The children’s parents have said that they have been visiting the Civil Hospital, Shikarpur, for the last four days but there are not vaccines.

They took the copies of our CNICs then wasted our time by telling to approach different counters in the hospital, a parent told SAMAA TV.

Some parents have even accused the hospital staffers of misbehaving with them and pushing them out of the hospital.

Civil Hospital’s Additional Medical Superintendant, Dr Nooruddin, claimed that the vaccine has already been given to the children who were bitten by dogs, adding that the parents were asked to leave the hospital premises following a disagreement.

The parents were creating a ruckus inside the hospital after which the police came and asked them to leave.

The doctor denied the claims that there is a shortage of the vaccine, adding that the hospital has been administering the vaccine to 15 patients every day.

In September, a child had contracted rabies after being bitten by a dog. He died in Larkana because he didn’t receive the vaccination on time.

Mir Hasan’s parents, who hail from Shikarpur, said that they had approached many hospitals in Shikarpur district, but there was a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines wherever they went.