There should be difference between businessmen and mafia: NAB chairman

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Thursday that there should be a difference between businessmen and a mafia.

The NAB chief said so during his visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry office in Karachi.

He told members of the business community that out of the 1,235 NAB references, not even 35 were against business figures.

Iqbal said the anti-corruption watchdog exposed housing societies that didn’t even own 500 yards of land but defrauded poor people of their life savings.

“And then there are these housing societies, which would definitely have some credible societies too, but a majority of them didn’t even have the land, layout plan, NoC, plotting, roads and facilities,” he said.

“They just took advantage of innocence of the people.”

The NAB chief assured the business figures that they would not be troubled without any reason, however, the ones who defrauded poor people would not be spared.

He urged the ones, who fled abroad after defrauding the masses, to come back and return the looted money. Justice Iqbal assured that if they returned the swindled amount, they would not be arrested.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.