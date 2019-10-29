The Mandalorian finally speaks in new trailer for series

Disney has released the second trailer of the much-awaited Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian.

The 97-second trailer offers cool visuals and more hints about the series, which follows a skilled bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal.

A tweet accompanying the trailer includes a quote by a mysterious man (Werner Herzog) who hires the bounty hunter: “Mandalorian, look outside. They’re waiting for you.”

“Mandalorian, look outside. They’re waiting for you.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series. Start streaming Nov. 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Ac38wozhZz — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 29, 2019

In the first trailer for The Mandalorian, the titular bounty hunter kept his mouth shut. Instead, Werner Herzog’s character did most of the talking about bounty hunting as a “complicated profession.” Herzog’s voice also dominates the newly released trailer for The Mandalorian. But this time, Pedro Pascal’s title character finally has a response.

The show is set in between Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi and the rise of the First Order in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Pascal has described the character as “a mysterious lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy,” during a panel for The Mandalorian at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in April. The series is heavily inspired by fan-favorite character Boba Fett and his father, Jango.

The show will premiere on November 12 after the launch of Disney+.