The government must be toppled to ‘save’ Pakistan: Bilawal 

The government must be toppled if we want to save Pakistan, said PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PTI government isn’t being able to run the country at all, he said while addressing a rally in Islamkot Wednesday night. The government is just providing relief to the rich and increasing the pain of the country’s poor, he claimed.

Our democratic and human rights are being attacked, Bilawal added. “They are trying to silence us”.

Even the provinces aren’t getting their due rights, he said, adding that they don’t even have funds for development projects.

Speaking to the media on October 21, Bilawal asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately step down from his post, adding that he supports Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ against the government. “These people are not political, but puppets. Imran Khan will have to go.”

