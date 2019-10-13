Sunday, October 13, 2019  | 13 Safar, 1441 | BETA
The British royal couple is arriving in Pakistan on Monday

1 hour ago
 
File photo: AFP

The British royal couple – Prince William and Kate Middleton – will land at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase on Monday, according to the government officials.

The officials said that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be given a guard of honour upon their arrival at the Nur Khan airbase.

The duke and duchess of Cambridge will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during their four-day visit.

“Over the course of the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement.

Their trip will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. “From the modern leafy capital Islamabad to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes,” reads the statement.

