The Batman finds its Riddler in Paul Dano

1 hour ago
 
Matt Reeve’s The Batman has its Riddler and you’ll never guess who it is.

Paul Dano, who starred in There Will Be Blood, has been cast to play the classic DC Comics villain in the upcoming movie starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, reported USA Today.

Dano’s character, Edward Nygma, has been shown as a former employee of the Wayne Enterprises who idolises Bruce Wayne, before turning bad.

The criminal mastermind Riddler, with his trademark garish garb and question-mark cane, takes glee in incorporating riddles and puzzles into his nefarious schemes. He has seen many screen incarnations. Frank Gorshin played the villain in the first season of the classic 1960s Batman TV series before John Astin took over the part. Jim Carrey played the villain Batman Forever opposite Val Kilmer’s Batman.

Actor Zoe Kravitz has been roped in to play Catwoman, an antiheroine and sometime love interest of the Caped Crusader, in the movie.

The Batman will open in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Robert Pattinson The Batman
 
Tell us what you think:

