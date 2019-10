A 14-year-old was killed after he fell from a tractor-trolley in Sujawal’s Jhok Sharif Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ghazanfar Ali, a resident of the Ghulam Sarwar Jatoi village. He was a student of class 8 and was returning to his house from the school when the accident occurred.

His body has been shifted to Taluka Hospital Mirpur Bathoro for a postmortem examination.

