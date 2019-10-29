Talks between traders, government fail

Talks between traders and government failed on Tuesday after which the protesting businessmen announced continuing their strike for the second day on Wednesday.

The traders have been protesting sales tax registration, condition to provide computerised national identity cards on transactions up to Rs50,000, withholding tax on income and revised sales tax on used mobile phones.

The two sides held talks in Islamabad which failed after the Federal Board of Revenue refused to end or defer the condition for traders to provide computerised national identity cards on transactions up to Rs50,000.

Related: Pakistani traders stage strike against tax reforms

The protesting traders had asked the FBR to either end the condition or defer it for six months.

Khawaja Shafique, a representative of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, confirmed the FBR rejected their demands. He said now they would observe a strike on Wednesday as well.

The traders had announced a two-day strike on October 29 and 30 to protest the government’s tax reforms. The government held talks to convince them to end their strike.

Shafique further said the trade fraternity would now finalise a protest strategy for the future.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.