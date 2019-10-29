Tuesday, October 29, 2019  | 29 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Talks between traders, government fail

1 hour ago
Talks between traders, government fail

Talks between traders and government failed on Tuesday after which the protesting businessmen announced continuing their strike for the second day on Wednesday.

The traders have been protesting sales tax registration, condition to provide computerised national identity cards on transactions up to Rs50,000, withholding tax on income and revised sales tax on used mobile phones.

The two sides held talks in Islamabad which failed after the Federal Board of Revenue refused to end or defer the condition for traders to provide computerised national identity cards on transactions up to Rs50,000.

Related: Pakistani traders stage strike against tax reforms

The protesting traders had asked the FBR to either end the condition or defer it for six months.

Khawaja Shafique, a representative of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, confirmed the FBR rejected their demands. He said now they would observe a strike on Wednesday as well.

The traders had announced a two-day strike on October 29 and 30 to protest the government’s tax reforms. The government held talks to convince them to end their strike.

Shafique further said the trade fraternity would now finalise a protest strategy for the future.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
government Strike traders
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.