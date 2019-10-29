Tuesday, October 29, 2019  | 29 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Take a trip down music memory lane with Strings

1 hour ago
Take a trip down music memory lane with Strings

Photo: Strings/ Facebook

Pakistan’s popular pop-rock band Strings has made fans take a trip down memory lane with their new announcement on social media.

The band announced that their album ‘Strings Thirty’ is also being distributed on a limited run of audio cassettes.

Strings Thirty marks 30 glorious years of the band.

“Make sure you enjoy the tracklist back to back the way we used to before streaming services!” read the band’s message on Facebook and Instagram.

The album will also be available on all the digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Saavn and Patari etc.

Strings confirmed that it will also have CDs.

The compact cassette medium for audio storage, was first introduced in Europe in 1963 at the Berlin Radio Show.





 

 
 
 
 
 
 

